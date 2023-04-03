Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Brewers on Monday, April 3

The MLB season is off and running and we’re into the second series of the season for both the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. New York (3-1) is coming off an opening series win over the Miami Marlins, while the Brew Crew (2-1) took two of their first three over the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee lost on Sunday, so they’ll be trying to get back in the win column today.

Mets-Brewers picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

We’re three and four games into the season for these clubs, respectively. So no injuries of note have cropped up just yet outside of the ones that happened before the season began.

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco is expected to be on the bump for the Mets while the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the hill. Both pitchers are making their first start of the season.

Carrasco had a 15-7 record a season ago and held his ERA just below 4.00 on the year. Peralta was 4-4 and gave up 31 earned runs in 78 innings pitched.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at 8.5, according to DraftKings.com. New York has scored five or more runs in all but one of their ballgames so far, though those were all against a team that’s supposed to struggle this season. The Brewers exploded for nine runs on Opening Day, but have scored just three since.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

New York is going off at +100 on the moneyline while the Brewers are a -120 favorite. Considering how the offenses have played over the last few days, the Mets seem to be the play here as an underdog. Their pitching staff has given up just eight runs through four games while Milwaukee has allowed 10 runs through three games.

Pick: New York +100