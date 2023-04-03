Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 1 of 2023 MLB season

The fantasy baseball season is just barely underway. We are four days into the regular season, yet there have been some slow starts and some impressive performances. Even though we are through three or four games, depending on the team, out of 162, it is never too early to start looking at tweaks you can make to your roster. With that in mind, here are three pitchers to stream for the first full week of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 1

Pitchers to stream

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros — Brown only played in seven games last season but impressed in limited work. He finished the year with a 2-0 record and a 0.89 ERA and struck out 22 batters in 20.1 innings. Brown gets the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins in his next two starts this week.

Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs — Stroman was solid in his 2023 debut. He gave up three hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs swung the bats to open the season, suggesting Stroman could experience run support whenever he takes the mound. He is scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners in his next two outings.

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays — We haven’t seen Kikuchi pitch this year, so this selection comes with some risk. The southpaw went 6-7 with a 5.19 ERA in his first year in Toronto. He wasn’t always good, but was serviceable. The good news is that Kikuchi pitches against the Kansas City Royals in his first start of the season. If he looks good, keep him for his following outing against the Los Angeles Angels.