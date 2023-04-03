Moneyline pick for SDSU vs. UConn in 2023 Men’s National Championship Game

The national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will tip off tonight as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will battle the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, with the tip set for 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

UConn enters the game as a -365 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while San Diego State is a +300 underdog. Let’s run through this matchup and see how this will play out.

UConn vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Pick

UConn (30-8) has been the most dominant team in the tournament with each of its five victories coming by 13 points or more. A huge reason for that has been UConn’s dominance on both ends of the floor throughout the tournament. The Huskies' pressure man defense has discombobulated opposing offenses throughout March and they’ve held their five opponents to a combined 35% shooting from the field.

San Diego State (32-6) has been one of the most defensively sound teams in the nation all season long and is vying for its first national championship. The Aztecs stunned Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Saturday by way of a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater. The Aztecs have the fourth-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and have held three of its five tournament opponents to under 33% shooting. Four of SDSU’s victories in the tournament have come within single digits, so don’t underestimate their ability to emerge victorious when things are tight.

Pick: UConn -365

The Huskies are a well-oiled machine right now and it’s hard to imagine them suddenly struggling on the biggest stage. On top of their defense, they have a significant size advantage in this matchup and they should wear on San Diego State in the second half. I predict that UConn will win this game comfortably and cut down the nets by the end of the night.