When is the 2023 NCAA Men’s National Championship Game?

The men’s national championship will see four-time title winner No. 4 UConn go up against No. 5 SDSU, who are appearing in the first national championship game in program history. We can expect a battle between a ferocious defensive team who staged a massive comeback topped off by a game-winning buzzer-beater and an offense that has bulldozed every opponent in its path without blinking an eye throughout this tournament.

Let’s take a look at the details of the game.

When is UConn vs. San Diego State

Date: Monday, April 3

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UConn -7.5, 132.5 TOTAL

San Diego State shocked the world with a win over overall No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen before facing Creighton in the Elite Eight and knocking off FAU in a thriller in the Final Four. UConn has won its five tournament games by an average margin of 20.6 points and defeated Gonzaga and Miami to reach the program’s first title game since 2014.