Breaking down 2023 Men’s National Championship Game public betting splits on game day

The No. 4 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, April 3. The game will air at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is how how the public is betting on this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UConn vs. San Diego State

Spread: UConn -7.5 (80% of handle, 73% of bets)

Total: 132.5 (44% of handle, 80% of bets on over)

Moneyline: UConn -390, SDSU +320 (56% of handle for UConn, 59% of bets for UConn)

Since yesterday’s betting splits, we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in the percentage of the bets and handle for San Diego State moneyline, which will provide winners a much more handsome payoff than a successful UConn ML bet. However, over half of bettors are still riding with UConn there. There was a slight decrease in bettors and handle for UConn covering the spread.

But perhaps the most interesting change is in the total betting. Yesterday, 70% of the cash wagered and 81% of wagers placed were on the over. Today, the percentage of bets on the over has barely moved, but the percentage of the handle placed on the over has dropped under 50%. A few major bettors are throwing a lot of money toward the under.