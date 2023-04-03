Odds to win Masters for Tiger Woods, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Tiger Woods is back at Augusta for the 2023 edition of The Masters this weekend. In his most recent outing, Woods competed in the Genesis Invitational in February where he finished in a tie for 45th place. He also made his return from his car accident injuries for the 2022 Masters where he shot +13 for 47th place with consecutive 78s in the third and fourth rounds.

Woods won the green jacket five times in his career, which first occurred in 1997 at just 21 years old, and his most recent victory at The Masters came in 2019 at age 43. Other wins at August National came in 2001, 2002 and 2005.

If you’re looking to bet on Woods during The Masters, here’s a look at some betting options you can take a look at where you can bet all things Tiger Woods.

Odds for Tiger Woods at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

To win: +7500

Top 5: +1400

Top 10: +1600

Props available

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods to Win: +500

Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler to Win: +550

Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy to Win: +600

Tiger Woods or Jon Rahm to Win: +700

Tiger Woods Any Bogey Free Round: +700

Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Tiger Woods to Win: +750

Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods to Win: +750

Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tiger Woods to Win: +900

Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth to win: +1200

Tiger Woods or Justin Thomas to Win: +1600

Player Bogey Free Round 1: +2800

Player Bogey Free Round 2: +2800

Player to be in Final Group in Round 4: +2800

Top American After Round 1: +3000

To make Tournament Hole in One: +5500

Tiger Woods to win by 2 or more shots: +10000

Tiger Woods to win by 3 or more shots: +20000

Tiger Woods to make an Albatross: +20000

Tiger Woods to win by 4 or more shots: +35000

Lead After Round 1 & Win: +50000

To Win Wire to Wire: +80000