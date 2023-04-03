Odds to win Masters for Tiger Woods, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Tiger Woods is back at Augusta for the 2023 edition of The Masters this weekend. In his most recent outing, Woods competed in the Genesis Invitational in February where he finished in a tie for 45th place. He also made his return from his car accident injuries for the 2022 Masters where he shot +13 for 47th place with consecutive 78s in the third and fourth rounds.
Woods won the green jacket five times in his career, which first occurred in 1997 at just 21 years old, and his most recent victory at The Masters came in 2019 at age 43. Other wins at August National came in 2001, 2002 and 2005.
If you’re looking to bet on Woods during The Masters, here’s a look at some betting options you can take a look at where you can bet all things Tiger Woods.
Odds for Tiger Woods at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook
To win: +7500
Top 5: +1400
Top 10: +1600
Props available
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods to Win: +500
Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler to Win: +550
Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy to Win: +600
Tiger Woods or Jon Rahm to Win: +700
Tiger Woods Any Bogey Free Round: +700
Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Tiger Woods to Win: +750
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods to Win: +750
Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tiger Woods to Win: +900
Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth to win: +1200
Tiger Woods or Justin Thomas to Win: +1600
Player Bogey Free Round 1: +2800
Player Bogey Free Round 2: +2800
Player to be in Final Group in Round 4: +2800
Top American After Round 1: +3000
To make Tournament Hole in One: +5500
Tiger Woods to win by 2 or more shots: +10000
Tiger Woods to win by 3 or more shots: +20000
Tiger Woods to make an Albatross: +20000
Tiger Woods to win by 4 or more shots: +35000
Lead After Round 1 & Win: +50000
To Win Wire to Wire: +80000