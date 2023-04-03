Odds to win Masters for Rory McIlroy, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Rory McIlroy will make his 15th appearance at The Masters this weekend and while he’s done well at this course historically, he has yet to win it. McIlroy finished as high as second place, which came in last year’s tournament, and he placed inside the top 10 in seven of the last nine years.
During the 2022-23 season, McIlroy’s highlights include winning THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October and finishing in a tie for second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.
Below is a look at the list of odds you can find involving McIlroy this weekend.
Odds for Rory McIlroy at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook
To win: +700
Top 5: +170
Top 10: -125
Props available
Top 20: -300
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm Top 20: +140
Scheffler/McIlroy/Rahm vs. The Field: +190
Top 10 Finish After Round 1: +190
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm to Win: +190
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Top 10: +200
Top European: +200
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth to Win: +225
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm Top 10: +240
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth to Win: +250
Top GB & Ireland After Round 1: +260
Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy to Win: +275
Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm to Win: +330
Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele Top 20: +340
Top 5 Finish After Round 1: +350
Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Cameron Smith Top 20: +350
Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth Top 10: +350
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay Top 10: +350
To be in Final Group in Round 4: +400
Rory McIlroy and Jason Day Top 10: +450
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith Top 10: +450
Rory McIlroy or Patrick Cantlay to Win: +450
Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth to Win: +450
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood to Win: +500
Scottie Scheffler Top 5, Rory McIlroy Top 10, Jon Rahm Top 20: +550
Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy to Win: +600
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Top 5: +600
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm Top 5: +700
Bogey Free Round 1: +1000
Bogey Free Round 2: +1000
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay Top 5: +1100
Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth Top 5: +1100
To win by 2 or More Shots: +1100
Rory McIlroy and Jason Day Top 5: +1400
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith Top 5: +1400
Rory McIlroy Top 5, Tony Finau Top 10, Xander Schauffele Top 20: +1400
Rory McIlroy Top 5, Tony Finau Top 10, Cameron Smith Top 20: +1400
End of Round 1 leader: +1600
Rory McIlroy to win by 3 or More Shots: +1600
Rory McIlroy to win by 4 or More Shots: +2000
Lead After Round 1 & Win: +2800
To make Tournament Hole in One: +5000
To Win Wire to Wire: +5500