How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on April 3

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Wrestlemania 39 took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, over the weekend and the two-night event ended up being the most financial lucrative show in company history. That brings us to tonight with the annual Raw after Wrestlemania. Historically, this has been a night where the company resets itself after in the aftermath of its biggest event. This has been a spot where old stars return, new superstars debut, and the seeds for brand new feuds get planted.

Tonight’s show will cap what has been one of the most monumental days in company history with the bombshell news that the WWE will merge with UFC to form a new company controlled by the Endeavor Group. CNBC broke the news on Sunday that that Endeavor was nearing a purchase of the company and now the two biggest combat sports brands in the world will be under the same roof. We’ll see if we get more information about the historic merger tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still on top, successfully defending his titles against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Wrestlemania 39. The two battled each other in one of the greatest ‘Mania main events of all time and a bout that left everyone on the edge of their seats. With Paul Heyman distracting the referee, Solo Sikoa was able to hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike and that gave the champ the run way to hit a spear and continue his two-and-half year long rein. The question remains who could possibly top the “Tribal Chief” now that Rhodes couldn’t do it, and what is next for the “American Nightmare.”

The weekend wasn’t all good for the Bloodline, however, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the Usos in the main event of Night 1 to win the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. This can already be considered one of, if not the greatest tag team title match in WWE history and the two Quebecers rose to the occasion to capture the belts. We even saw them clash the following night during the Reigns-Rhodes match to interfere on behalf of their squads. We’ll see if we’ll hear from either team tonight.

The weekend was a mixed bag for the Judgement Day. Dominik Mysterio lost to his father Rey, who was aided by Legado del Fantasma and Bad Bunny. On Sunday, Finn Balor lost to Edge in a Hell in a Cell match, a bout where Balor suffered a gnarly head gash by a ladder (look it up at your own discretion). However, Rhea Ripley did capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair in an instant classic. We’ll see where the team heads next after this past weekend.

Also on the show, we’ll see what’s next for Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after she defeated Asuka on Night 2. We’ll also see what the future holds for Damage CTRL after losing to Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.