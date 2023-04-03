DC shows off a diverse superhero origin story with first ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer

Maybe DC Films didn’t get off on the right foot with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but they are already back to introduce a new hero this year. The first trailer for Blue Beetle looks like the film has all the elements of a young superhero origin story. Jamie Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña) is the third Blue Beetle in the comics.

In the trailer, he’s just trying to get a good job when Penny (Bruna Marquezine) gives him a mysterious hamburger package. Jamie can’t open it, but also has to protect it – a tall order for somebody looking to ace a job interview. Like every young person, curiosity gets to Jamie, and he opens it. There he finds an alien artifact called The Scarab which immediately bonds to him.

From there, Jamie gets an exoskeleton suit that gives him powers of flight and energy lasers. The suit’s AI might have a mind of its own, but it also statess if Jamie imagines something, it can make it come to pass. George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Belissa Escobedo star as Jamie’s family.

Susan Sarandon will be the main villain, Victoria Kord. Raoul Trujillo will also portray the villain Carapax the Indestructible Man.

It was thought that Blue Beetle would go directly to HBO Max. However, DC made the right move and made it a theatrical release. Angel Manuel Soto directs the film which will hit theaters on August 18th.