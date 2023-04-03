Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Masters

The 2023 Masters tees off on Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club this week for a tradition unlike any other. There’s an exciting field this week — the two favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler (+700), will both look for a career-defining win. For McIlroy, a win would finally complete his career slam of all four majors, and Scheffler has the chance to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters tournaments since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Woods himself will also return to Augusta and join the field.

But it’s not going to be pleasant in Augusta this weekend. The fans will need to pack their ponchos, as it’s going to be rain, rain, rain all weekend. There is also a chance of thunderstorms rolling through on Thursday and Friday, which could delay the rounds.

There is also a cold front forecasted to roll through that will see temps in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday. It should warm up somewhat by the final round on Sunday. Thursday will bring hot temperatures and evening thunderstorms.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Masters starting Thursday, April 6 and ending Sunday, April 9. All forecast information is provided by Accuweather.

Thursday, April 6

Hi 85°, Low 66°: PM thunderstorms, 55% chance of precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Friday, April 7

Hi 68°, Low 49°: Showers, 88% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Saturday, April 8

Hi 53°, Low 53°: Showers, 82% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Sunday, April 9

Hi 70°, Low 58°: Showers, 60% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds