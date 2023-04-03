Masters field shrinks to 88 after Aaron Wise withdraws for mental health

The Masters field is down to just 88 golfers after Aaron Wise announced that he would be withdrawing from the major this week for mental health reasons.

In a statement on social media, Wise wrote, “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”

Aaron Wise announces he's WDing from the Masters to focus on his mental health. Wow. Hope to see the 2016 NCAA champ and 2017-2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year back out there soon. pic.twitter.com/OuCd32TmfB — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) March 31, 2023

The 26-year-old has played in just one other Masters, finishing 17th at Augusta in 2019. He has failed to make several cuts already this year and currently ranks 46th in the world in the OWGR. His recent struggles are something of a surprise after a strong finish at the 2022 TOUR Championship.

He had top-30 finishes in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2022, but has just a single PGA TOUR win on his resume from back in 2018.