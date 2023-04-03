Live updates for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn in National Championship Game

The 2023 NCAA tournament will conclude Monday with the national title game featuring the San Diego State Aztecs and the UConn Huskies. The Aztecs went through the South Region, knocking off No. 1 overall seed Alabama en route to the Final Four before advancing to the title game on buzzer-beater to defeat FAU Saturday. The Huskies cruised through the West region, taking down Arkansas and Gonzaga in commanding fashion before dispatching a high-powered Miami team Saturday.

The Huskies enter this game as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 132. UConn is -350 on the moneyline, while San Diego State is +290. Here’s everything DK Nation has for you to get caught up on the action, with our spread, over/under and moneyline picks, the officiating crew for the game and NBA prospects who will be in action tonight.

Here we’ll have the latest updates, stats, highlights, video and odds information from the national title game between San Diego State and UConn.

San Diego State vs. UConn live updates

This has been quite a sloppy game offensively, but the total sitting at 131 makes this one tough to predict. Right now, those who bet the under are likely feeling better. The Huskies lead the Aztecs 36-24 at halftime behind some strong defense and three-point shooting. San Diego State did trail FAU by 14 but this is a different animal. UConn -7.5 bettors are liking their chances of cashing that ticket right now.

The Aztecs shot 28% from the field, 27% from behind the arc and 71.4% from the line in the first half. This includes a 4-5 start. The Huskies shot 50% from the floor, 37.5% from deep and 75% from the line. They’re also leading the rebounding battle 20-17, which is key against San Diego State.

The Huskies are starting to flex their championship muscle. The Aztecs eventually snapped a drought that lasted more than 11 minutes but UConn is creating live-ball turnovers and getting buckets in transition. More importantly, UConn is hitting triples at an incredible clip. The Huskies lead 36-20 and are showing no signs of letting up.

Tristen Newton doing it all right now for the Huskies #MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/vbDBtFLaHU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

The Huskies force the turnover and make them pay on the offensive end #MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/vXt7I6rMvd — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

UConn is up 22-12 at the under-8, so if you took the Huskies as the ATS pick you’re looking good right now. The total is probably going to go under 131 if the Aztecs keep failing to score. They’ve gone over eight minutes without a field goal.

We’ve hit the under-12 and the Huskies are leading 14-10. San Diego State has gone cold from the floor, missing its last eight shots. UConn isn’t doing much better after a strong start but has found a way to lock in defensively and get some easy buckets off good ball movement. Sanogo’s size is starting to play a factor, although the Aztecs have held up fairly well so far defensively.

The Huskies have settled in defensively and taken the lead thanks to an 8-0 run #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/iygCHEPy6N — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Both teams are off to a strong start offensively, with San Diego State leading 10-8. The Aztecs have hit a couple triples as part of a 4-5 shooting start. The Huskies have also shot 4-5 from the floor.

The starting 5 for SDSU: Matt Bradley, Darrion Trammell, Lamont Butler, Nathan Mensah and Keshad Johnson.

The starting 5 for UConn: Alex Karaban, Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, Tristen Newton and Andre Jackson Jr.

One last check of the odds here at DraftKings Sportsbook before we get going. The line is still UConn -7.5 but the total has gone down to 131. The moneyline numbers have not changed either, with UConn still sitting at -350 and San Diego State sitting at +290.

If you roll with Charles Barkley, you’re rolling with the Aztecs tonight. If you don’t want to take San Diego State on the moneyline, you can probably get them on an alternate line at plus money.

Chuck is going with the Aztecs tonight #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ducgGtVyjM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Both teams have arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston, and one will be crowed a champion at the end of the night.