Early odds to win 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has officially come to end with UConn/San Diego State winning the national championship and cutting down the nets on Monday. The team was able to stand tall at the end of what was arguably the most chaotic tournament in March Madness history.

It’s not too early to look at the top contenders for next season and DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the national title odds for 2024. We’ll go over who is being tabbed as the favorites to cut down the nets in Glendale, AZ, one year from now.

2024 NCAA Tournament odds

Duke opens as the favorite to win the 2024 national title with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils had a young roster that rounded into form late this past season. They won the ACC Tournament and were considered a dark horse national title contender heading into the NCAA Tournament. A number of their impact freshman will return, including 7’0” big man Kyle Filipowski. He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds this past season and is projected to be a national player of the year contender come this time next year.

A familiar set of bluebloods follow Duke with Kentucky (+1200), Kansas (+1500), and UConn (+1500) all having favorable odds to win the title. We have yet to learn if players like Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe or UConn’s Adama Sanogo will return to their respective squads, but they still should these teams should still be top contenders next season.

Other notable odds include a Brandon Miller-less Alabama opening at +2000 and Texas listed at +2500 with new full-time head coach Rodney Terry. Gonzaga is also listed with +2500 and will be without veteran forward Drew Timme. Miami is listed at +3000 after making its first Final Four run this season while Final Four mid-majors Florida Atlantic and San Diego State both open with +6000 odds to win it all.