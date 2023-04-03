 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early odds to win 2024 NCAA Tournament

We go over the favorites to win March Madness next season.

By Nick Simon
Duke v Tennessee Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has officially come to end with UConn/San Diego State winning the national championship and cutting down the nets on Monday. The team was able to stand tall at the end of what was arguably the most chaotic tournament in March Madness history.

It’s not too early to look at the top contenders for next season and DraftKings Sportsbook has already released the national title odds for 2024. We’ll go over who is being tabbed as the favorites to cut down the nets in Glendale, AZ, one year from now.

2024 NCAA Tournament odds

Duke opens as the favorite to win the 2024 national title with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils had a young roster that rounded into form late this past season. They won the ACC Tournament and were considered a dark horse national title contender heading into the NCAA Tournament. A number of their impact freshman will return, including 7’0” big man Kyle Filipowski. He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds this past season and is projected to be a national player of the year contender come this time next year.

A familiar set of bluebloods follow Duke with Kentucky (+1200), Kansas (+1500), and UConn (+1500) all having favorable odds to win the title. We have yet to learn if players like Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe or UConn’s Adama Sanogo will return to their respective squads, but they still should these teams should still be top contenders next season.

Other notable odds include a Brandon Miller-less Alabama opening at +2000 and Texas listed at +2500 with new full-time head coach Rodney Terry. Gonzaga is also listed with +2500 and will be without veteran forward Drew Timme. Miami is listed at +3000 after making its first Final Four run this season while Final Four mid-majors Florida Atlantic and San Diego State both open with +6000 odds to win it all.

2024 NCAA Tournament championship odds, April 3

Team Odds
Duke +1000
Kentucky +1200
Kansas +1500
UConn +1500
Marquette +1600
Purdue +1800
Alabama +2000
North Carolina +2000
Michigan State +2000
Arizona +2000
Creighton +2200
Houston +2200
Texas +2500
USC +2500
UCLA +2500
Arkansas +2500
Gonzaga +2500
Baylor +2800
Tennessee +2800
Miami FL +3000
Michigan +3500
Villanova +4000
TCU +4500
Xavier +4500
Saint Marys +5000
Oregon +5000
Virginia +5000
Texas A&M +5500
Ohio State +5500
Auburn +5500
San Diego State +6000
Florida Atlantic +6000
Illinois +6000
Memphis +7000
Indiana +7000
Iowa State +8000
Rutgers +8000
West Virginia +9000
Oklahoma State +9000
Maryland +9000
Kansas State +10000
Saint Johns +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Providence +10000
Texas Tech +10000
Florida +10000
Penn State +12000
Colorado +12000
Iowa +12000
Arizona State +15000
Missouri +15000
New Mexico +15000
North Carolina State +15000
Oklahoma +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Washington State +15000
Syracuse +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Vanderbilt +20000
Louisville +20000
Utah State +20000
Clemson +20000
Northwestern +20000
Nevada +20000
Seton Hall +25000
Pittsburgh +25000
Boise State +25000
Notre Dame +30000
Drake +30000
Wake Forest +30000
VCU +30000
UAB +30000
Florida State +30000
Utah +30000
Georgetown +30000
Ole Miss +30000
Dayton +30000
Stanford +30000
Cincinnati +30000
Butler +40000
Georgia +40000
BYU +40000
Charleston +40000
UCF +40000
South Carolina +40000
Kent State +50000
Saint Louis +50000
Georgia Tech +50000
Toledo +50000
Wichita State +50000
Oregon State +50000
UNLV +50000
Nebraska +50000
Loyola Chicago +50000
LSU +50000
North Texas +50000
Belmont +50000
Boston College +100000
DePaul +100000
California +100000
Davidson +100000
Washington +100000
Minnesota +100000
Tulane +100000
Temple +100000

