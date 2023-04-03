Odds for 2023 National Champion UConn to repeat next season

The UConn Huskies have won the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and finish the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the polls, by most metrics such as KenPom, and with the national championship trophy.

But can they do it again? Here’s what the oddsmakers think about their chances for UConn to repeat and win their sixth overall NCAA March Madness title.

2024 NCAA Tournament: UConn’s odds to repeat as national champions at DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds: +1400

While the Huskies will bring back plenty of talent, including hometown rising sophomore center Donovan Clingan, they could lose plenty of players as well. Adama Sanogo could chose to play professional basketball, while Jordan Hawkins might head to the NBA Draft where he’s safely projected as a first-round pick.

With the transfer portal and so much parity, picking a winner in the NCAA Tournament has never been more difficult. But if anyone can do it, it’s one of the most successful programs of the 21st Century so far.