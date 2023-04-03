Way too early predictions for 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season is in the books with UConn/San Diego State winning the national championship game on Monday. With this tournament finished, we can begin the slow march to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which will conclude with the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, in April.

As this year’s chaotic tournament proved, anything can happen in the field of 68 and a few bounces of the ball can send a top contender home packing. With that being said, we’ll take a shot at predicting who will be cutting down the nets in Glendale, AZ, next year.

Way too early 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions

Duke opens as the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re inclined to agree as it feels like next year is a year where head coach Jon Scheyer can really put his stamp on this program post Coach K. His young Blue Devils squad rounded into form this past season, winning the ACC Tournament and ending the year with 27 wins. With seven-foot ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski coming back, his could be a dominant Duke team in ACC play and we’ll predict them at least reaching the title game.

Kentucky hasn’t made it out of the first round since 2019, but could get over the hump with one of their strongest squads in quite some time. Head coach John Calipari has assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation with four prospects ranked in the top 10 in the nation. There is already tons of anticipation for the arrival of guard DJ Wagner as well as forward Justin Edwards. Combine this with seniors like Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin having the option to return and 2024 could mark the return of UK to the Final Four.

A few power five dark horses that we’ll project to take a step forward and make a deep NCAA Tournament run includes Maryland and Missouri. The vibes are good in College Park, MD, with head coach Kevin Willard and the Terrapins are poised to make an even deeper run next season. The same goes for the Tigers, who were excellent on the defensive end under first-year head coach Dennis Gates.

Florida Atlantic will bring virtually everyone back from its Final Four team and could once again be the mid-major darling that goes far. Also keep our eye on Boise State, who was a top 40 team in both KenPom and NET this season and will have top scorer Tyson Degenhart back in the lineup.