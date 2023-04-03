Highlighting top college basketball recruits for 2024 season

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in the books and the college basketball offseason has officially begun. As we begin the slow march to the start of the 2023-24 season this November, now would be a good time to familiarize ourselves with some of the top incoming prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

Some of these players are poised to make an immediate impact as freshman and could potentially make their respective programs a national title contender come next March. Here, we’ll go over the top five prospects according to 247 Sports and Rivals.

2024 college basketball recruits

Isaiah Collier, PG

School: USC

The top prospect in the 2023 class is Isaiah Collier, who hails from Wheeler High School in Marietta, GA, and is verbally committed to USC. At 6’3”, 190 pounds, he has been touted as a perennial floor general at point guard and could help vault the Trojans to the top of the Pac-12 next season. He was named the 2023 Naismith Prep Player of the Year and recently dropped 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Justin Edwards, SF

School: Kentucky

Justin Edwards comes from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia and verbally committed to Kentucky. A McDonald’s All-American, the 6’7” wing can score from all three levels on offense and could be a much-needed source of points for the Wildcats next winter.

DJ Wagner, PG

School : Kentucky

Another Kentucky verbal commit is DJ Wagner, who comes from Camden High School in Camden, NJ. At 6’3”, the speedy combo guard is aggressive on offense and is always a threat attack the basket. He’s another McDonald’s All-American who could be slicing up opposing SEC defenses real soon.

Aaron Bradshaw, C

School: Kentucky

That’s right, John Calipari has three of the top five 2023 prospects verbally committed to Kentucky and rounding out that group is Aaron Bradshaw. A teammate of Wagner at Camden, the seven-foot All-American has good athleticism for his size and is an elite rim protector. Should Oscar Tshiebwe decide not to come back, you will see Bradshaw holding it down in the middle for the Wildcats.

Mackenzie Mgbako, PF

School: Duke

Duke enters the offseason as the early odds favorite to win the national title at DraftKings Sportsbook next spring and its prized prospect for its current recruiting class is power forward Mackenzie Mgbako. Coming out of Roselle Catholic in Gladstone, NJ, this McDonald’s All-American excels in the mid-post, but has the ability to pop outside to drain threes. He will be a valuable weapon for the Blue Devils with seven-footer Kyle Filipowski already holding things down in the middle.