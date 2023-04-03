Where is the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game being played?

It all comes down to this. After a crazy tournament filled with upsets and buzzer-beaters, the UConn Huskies will face the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Monday, April 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET while airing on CBS.

The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. This is the same location for the Final Four matchups between UConn-Miami and San Diego State-Florida Atlantic on Saturday evening.

NRG Stadium most famously serves as the home of NFL franchise Houston Texans. Formerly known as Reliant Stadium, it opened in 2002 as the first NFL venue with a retractable roof. The 2004 and 2017 Super Bowls took place here. Also, NRG Stadium is set to host several matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The maximum capacity for a football game at NRG Stadium is listed as 72,220 — but reports mentioned that a sellout crowd of 73,860 attended the Final Four games on Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, UConn is favored by 7.5 points in Monday’s National Championship game. The over/under is listed at 132.

Connecticut is a perfect 4-0 in National Championship contests with all of them coming after 1999. San Diego State has never played on this stage. Prior to this season, the furthest the Aztecs made it was the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2014.