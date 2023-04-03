Where is the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game being played?

The 2023 NCAA Championship wraps up in Houston, Texas on Monday night as No. 5 SDSU and No. 4 UConn face off to wrap up one of the madder March Madnesses in recent memory. As always, it went by far too fast, and now we have to wait another 11 months and 2 weeks to see it all happen again.

While we can’t tell you if it’s going to be as crazy as it was this year (who would have ever seen San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in the Final Four?), we can tell you where it will all go down. The 2024 Final Four and men’s championship game will both take place in Phoenix, Arizona at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8, 2024.

The Duke Blue Devils opened as the favorites to win the 2024 national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. They fell to Tennessee in the second round in this year’s tournament after winning the ACC Tournament.