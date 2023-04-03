Baylor guard LJ Cryer to enter transfer portal

Baylor guard LJ Cryer told ESPN on Monday that he intends on entering the transfer portal. With him being a junior this past season, he will have two years of eligibility for wherever he lands.

The 6’1” guard from Katy, TX, arrived to Baylor during the 2020-21 season and was a partial contributor as a true freshman for the national championship squad. A foot injury derailed what was a breakout sophomore campaign for him the following year, as he averaged 13.5 points off the bench through 19 games. Starting 31 games as a junior this past season, he made a bigger impact offensively by averaging 15 points on 45.3% shooting. He ended up dropping a career-high 30 points in Baylor’s 85-76 second round loss to Creighton during the NCAA Tournament.

A prime landing spot for Cryer is Big 12 foe Kansas State. He was recruited by former Baylor assistant and current K-State head coach Jerome Tang.