Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas enters transfer portal

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported on Monday that Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has entered the transfer portal. Coming off his senior year, he will have one year of eligibility for wherever he lands.

The 5’11” combo guard from Dallas has been one of the most electric mid-major players in the entire country for the past dew seasons and put Oral Roberts on the map in basketball. After a decent true freshman campaign in 2020, he exploded as a sophomore in 2021 and led the nation in scoring with 24.5 points per game. That earned him the Lou Henson Award for most outstanding mid-major player and he further upped his national profile in the NCAA Tournament by leading 15-seed ORU to a first-round upset over two-seed Ohio State.

Abmas maintained his explosiveness as a scorer for the next two seasons, 22.8 ppg in 2022 and 21.9 ppg this past season. He will leave Oral Roberts as a two-time Summit League Player of the Year.

There should be a number of schools lining up to bring Abmas to their programs over the next few weeks. As a Dallas native, he could possibly land a spot at a Big 12 program.