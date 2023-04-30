 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Azerbaijan via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice &amp; Qualifying Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After a few weeks off, Formula One returns this weekend. It’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which starts at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 30. The race will air on ESPN with live streaming available at WatchESPN.

Below, we’ll run through the details on how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream while highlighting more information for the race.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts at 7 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen, who won the event last year, is favored to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -215 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, won here in 2021. Perez has +275 while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc has +900 odds to win on Sunday. The 2018 winner of this event, Lewis Hamilton, has +2500 odds to finish on top.

Starting grid

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Perez 11
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Lando Norris 4
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Oscar Piastri 81
11 George Russell 63
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Alex Albon 23
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Logan Sargeant 2
16 Zhou Guanyu 24
17 Nico Hulkenberg 27
18 Kevin Magnussen 20
19 Pierre Gasly 10
20 Nyck De Vries 21

