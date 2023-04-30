F1 live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream

After a few weeks off, Formula One returns this weekend. It’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which starts at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 30. The race will air on ESPN with live streaming available at WatchESPN.

Below, we’ll run through the details on how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream while highlighting more information for the race.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts at 7 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen, who won the event last year, is favored to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -215 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, won here in 2021. Perez has +275 while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc has +900 odds to win on Sunday. The 2018 winner of this event, Lewis Hamilton, has +2500 odds to finish on top.

