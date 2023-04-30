Who will Oilers face in Round 2 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The No. 2 seed Edmonton Oilers beat the No. 3 Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night to close out their first-round playoff series. Kailer Yamamoto scored a goal with three minutes left to clinch the series 4-2 for Edmonton.

The Oilers advance to the second-round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs where they will face the No. 1 seed Vegas Golden Knights. The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers and Golden Knights play in the Pacific Division and Vegas won the division by two points. However, Edmonton won the four-game season series with three wins and an overtime loss. The Oilers scored 18 goals in the series while the Golden Knights scored 14.

This will mark the first time the two squads have faced off in the playoffs. The Oilers are in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and the second straight year advancing past the first round. The Golden Knights missed the playoffs last year but are competing in the postseason for the fifth time in six seasons.