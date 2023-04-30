How much will the winner of the Mexico Open receive in 2023

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this week, running from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. It is a standard PGA TOUR event with a total purse of $7.7 million and a full 144-golfer field, headlined by 2022 Mexico Open champion Jon Rahm and runner-up Tony Finau.

The winner of the tournament will receive $1,386,000, and the runner-up will earn $839,300. The winner will also receive the standard 500 FedExCup points awarded to PGA TOUR winners, and will also earn 29.8 OWGR points.

As with all PGA TOUR winners, the champion will enjoy a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and an invitation to the Sentry Tournament of Champions the following year. He will also be eligible for invitations to several other tournaments, including the 2024 Masters and the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Mexico Open.