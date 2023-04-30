 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Mexico Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Mexico Open, taking place in Vallarta, Mexico in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this week, running from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. It is a standard PGA TOUR event with a total purse of $7.7 million and a full 144-golfer field, headlined by 2022 Mexico Open champion Jon Rahm and runner-up Tony Finau.

The winner of the tournament will receive $1,386,000, and the runner-up will earn $839,300. The winner will also receive the standard 500 FedExCup points awarded to PGA TOUR winners, and will also earn 29.8 OWGR points.

As with all PGA TOUR winners, the champion will enjoy a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and an invitation to the Sentry Tournament of Champions the following year. He will also be eligible for invitations to several other tournaments, including the 2024 Masters and the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Mexico Open.

2023 Mexico Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $7,700,000
1st $1,386,000
2nd $839,300
3rd $468,930
4th $377,300
5th $315,700
6th $279,125
7th $259,875
8th $240,625
9th $225,225
10th $209,825
11th $194,425
12th $179,025
13th $163,625
14th $148,225
15th $140,525
16th $132,825
17th $125,125
18th $117,425
19th $109,725
20th $102,025
21st $94,325
22nd $86,625
23rd $80,465
24th $74,305
25th $68,145
26th $61,985
27th $59,675
28th $57,365
29th $55,055
30th $52,745
31st $50,435
32nd $48,125
33rd $45,815
34th $43,890
35th $41,965
36th $40,040
37th $38,115
38th $36,575
39th $35,035
40th $33,495
41st $31,955
42nd $30,415
43rd $28,875
44th $27,335
45th $25,795
46th $24,255
47th $22,715
48th $21,483
49th $20,405
50th $19,789
51st $19,327
52nd $18,865
53rd $18,557
54th $18,249
55th $18,095
56th $17,941
57th $17,787
58th $17,633
59th $17,479
60th $17,325
61st $17,171
62nd $17,017
63rd $16,863
64th $16,709
65th $16,555

