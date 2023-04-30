 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Wurth 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin (#11 FedEx Freight Direct Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) pits during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 23, 2023 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Dover, Delaware for this weekend’s race. The Dover Motor Speedway will play host to the 2023 Wurth 400 on Sunday, April 30. Initially, this race was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET, but it has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET, still airing on FS1. This will be the 11th race of the season.

Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday and Kyle Busch was awarded the pole position using the rule book’s performance-metric formula. Christopher Bell will join him on the front row.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Wurth 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Würth 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Busch 8
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Ryan Blaney 12
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Chase Briscoe 14
7 Tyler Reddick 45
8 William Byron 24
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
10 Chase Elliott 9
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Kevin Harvick 4
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Ross Chastain 1
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Ty Dillon 77
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Kyle Larson 5
19 Aric Almirola 10
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 J.J. Yeley 51
22 B.J. McLeod 78
23 Josh Berry 48
24 Ty Gibbs 54
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Joey Logano 22
27 Corey Lajoie 7
28 Bubba Wallace 23
29 A.J. Allmendinger 16
30 Ryan Preece 41
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Michael McDowell 34
33 Noah Gragson 42
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 Todd Gilliland 38
36 Austin Dillon 3

More From DraftKings Nation