How to watch NASCAR’s Wurth 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Dover, Delaware for this weekend’s race. The Dover Motor Speedway will play host to the 2023 Wurth 400 on Sunday, April 30. Initially, this race was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET, but it has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET, still airing on FS1. This will be the 11th race of the season.

Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday and Kyle Busch was awarded the pole position using the rule book’s performance-metric formula. Christopher Bell will join him on the front row.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Wurth 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP