2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after both teams took out higher seeds in the opening round. The Warriors won two road games in their 4-3 victory over the Kings, while the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Western Conference.

No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

Game 1: Lakers @ Warriors, Tuesday, May 2, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Lakers @ Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Warriors @ Lakers, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Warriors @ Lakers, Monday, May 8, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Lakers @ Warriors, Wednesday, May 10, Time TBA, TNT

*Game 6: Warriors @ Lakers, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, ESPN

*Game 7: Lakers @ Warriors, Sunday, May 14, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary