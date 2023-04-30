 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Warriors taking on the Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after both teams took out higher seeds in the opening round. The Warriors won two road games in their 4-3 victory over the Kings, while the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Western Conference.

No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

Game 1: Lakers @ Warriors, Tuesday, May 2, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Lakers @ Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3: Warriors @ Lakers, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Warriors @ Lakers, Monday, May 8, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Lakers @ Warriors, Wednesday, May 10, Time TBA, TNT
*Game 6: Warriors @ Lakers, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, ESPN
*Game 7: Lakers @ Warriors, Sunday, May 14, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

