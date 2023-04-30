Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Two “Big 6” clubs will look to take a major step towards securing a spot in European competition next season when Liverpool host Tottenham Sunday afternoon on Matchday 34 in the Premier League. Liverpool have won three matches in a row and sit just one point behind Spurs, who have a draw and two losses in their last three contests.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool v. Tottenham

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCSports.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: -200

Draw: +390

Tottenham: +475

Moneyline pick: Liverpool -200

It’s amazing how abysmal Tottenham have been away from home this season. Spurs have a 5-5-6 mark in road games this season, while Liverpool remain juggernauts at Anfield with a 10-4-1 record. That already pushes the betting needle towards the Reds.

Hugo Lloris is expected to miss this contest for Tottenham, which provides even more reason to go with Liverpool in this game. Roberto Firmino will be out for the Reds, but Ibrahim Konate is expected to return.

Spurs showed some fight in their draw against Manchester United after doing down 2-0 but another game without Lloris spells trouble for Tottenham, especially on the road. Take Liverpool to get all three points and potentially jump into fifth place depending on the result between Aston Villa and Manchester United.