Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, April 30

The Seattle Mariners (11-16) will wrap up a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) on Sunday, April 30. First pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 1:37 p.m. ET. The southpaw Marco Gonzales (2-0, 3.32 ERA) will take the mound for Seattle, while Toronto counters with Chris Bassitt (3-2, 4.82 ERA).

The Blue Jays are the home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -175. The Mariners are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. Seattle will be off on Monday before continuing its road trip on Tuesday with a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics. Toronto will go on the road for a four-game divisional series against the Boston Red Sox starting Monday.

Mariners-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, April 30

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: Julio Rodriguez (back)

Out: RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), RF Dylan Moore (abdominal)

Blue Jays

N/A

Starting pitchers

Marco Gonzales vs. Chris Bassitt

Gonzales enters coming off the second win of his season. He pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run on four hits against the Philadelphia Phillies. He only struck out two but walked one. Gonzales has allowed two earned or fewer in three straight outings, as the soft-tossing lefty continues to find ways to induce weak contact.

Bassitt has struggled this season but at least has proved that his nine-earned-run outing to begin the year was a fluke. Since that season-opening loss, he has gone 3-1, pitching at least six innings and not allowing more than two earned runs or four hits in any start. Most recently, Bassitt pitched 6.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox and allowed two earned on three hits while striking out four and walking three.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams have the ability to hit, but the starters have been limiting runs in their recent starts. Barring an implosion on the mound by either Gonzales or Bassitt, this one should stay low-scoring.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

I’m making this selection assuming that Rodriguez gets the day off to rest the back issue that saw him get pulled from Saturday’s game. Seattle has lost four straight and I think the Blue Jays complete the sweep.

Pick: Blue Jays