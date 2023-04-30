Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Mets on Sunday, April 30

The Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-15) will be back in action on Sunday, April 30, after a rainout postponed their game from Saturday. It will be made up in August as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for Sunday’s game at Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA) will be on the mound, while New York counters with Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96 ERA).

The Braves are -175 moneyline favorites on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Braves-Mets picks: Sunday, April 30

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), SS Orlando Arcia (wrist)

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), CF Tim Locastro (back)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Tylor Megill

Strider is looking like the game’s next true ace. He has been dominant this season, allowing only six earned runs over 30 innings. Most recently, he pitched eight shutout innings and gave up only two hits while striking out 13 against the Miami Marlins.

Megill was solid to start the year but has been getting rocked in his last two outings. He gave up a combined four earned runs in his first 16 innings of work of the year but has allowed seven earned in his last nine innings. Megill’s last start saw him last only four innings as he gave up four earned on six hits while striking out only two.

Over/Under pick

This highly anticipated series hasn’t gotten off to the start we were all expecting. Game one ended in only five innings due to rain, and the second game was postponed. Strider has been sharp on the mound, but the Braves' bullpen has been another story. Throw in Megill’s shakiness in his last two starts, and I think we see the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have lost each of the last two games that Megill has started, while the Braves are undefeated in games that Strider has started this season.

Pick: Braves