Picks, predictions for Rays vs. White Sox on Sunday, April 30

The Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday, April 30. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.33 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay, while Chicago counters with Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.81 ERA).

The Rays are -195 moneyline road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +165 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Tampa Bay will be off Monday and then return home on Tuesday to start a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago also gets a much-needed off day on Monday and then welcomes the Minnesota Twins to town for a three-game divisional series.

Rays-White Sox picks: Sunday, April 30

Injury report

Rays

Day to day: RP Pete Fairbanks (fingers), 1B Yandy Diaz (shoulder)

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique)

White Sox

Day to day: LF Andrew Benintendi (elbow), CF Luis Robert (hamstring)

Out: 3B Yoan Moncada (back), SS Tim Anderson (knee)

Starting pitchers

Drew Rasmussen vs. Mike Clevinger

Rasmussen gets a good matchup after getting rocked in his last start. In two of his last three outings, he has allowed five earned runs. Sandwiched in the middle was a five-shutout-inning performance against the Cincinnati Reds. Rasmussen has to be hoping that the middling Chicago lineup will be similar to the Reds outing so he can get back on track.

Clevinger started the season on a high note but has been relatively downhill since. He has allowed nine earned runs over his last eight innings of work. Most recently, Clevinger allowed six earned on seven hits while striking out and walking three.

Over/Under pick

Would you expect a team getting no-hit through six innings to score double-digit runs? Saturday’s game was weird. The Rays were getting no-hit through six but then scored 10 in the seventh inning and went on to win 12-3. Throw in Rasmussen and Clevinger coming off starts with at least five earned, and we see the over hit.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The White Sox have lost the last three games that Clevinger has pitched. They also have now lost 10 games in a row. Despite a decent matchup against Rasmussen, it’s hard to bet against the Rays in this one.

Pick: Rays