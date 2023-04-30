Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rangers on Sunday, April 30

The New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers in the fourth game of a four-game series on Sunday, April 30 at 2:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees won the first matchup, but the Rangers have grabbed wins each of the last two days.

Nestor Cortes (3-1, 3.49 ERA) will take the mound for New York, and Martin Perez (3-1, 2.60 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers. The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites with a total of 8 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers’ odds are set at +105.

Yankees-Rangers picks: Sunday, April 30

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: OF Aaron Judge (hip)

Out: OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), SP Carlos Rodon (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), C Ben Rortvedt (finger), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Rangers

Out: SS Corey Seager (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Spencer Howard (arm), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nestor Cortes vs. Martin Perez

Cortes had his worst performance of the season in his last appearance against the Minneapolis Twins, allowing five hits and four runs in five innings. The fact that this is his worst is good news for the Yankees — he has kept his ERA low over the start of the season and has recorded 28 strikeouts in April compared to 25 hits.

Perez has not allowed more than three runs in a game all season, but he has only made it through a full six innings once in five starts. In his last start, he allowed six hits and one run to the Cincinnati Reds and recorded five strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Cortes and Perez are both hitting a solid stride right now, and the totals of the first three games ended at 6, 7, and 2. I don’t think we’re going to see a huge jump in that with these pitchers on the mound.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

After the Rangers bounced back with a home win and a shutout in the third game of the series, they should have some good momentum here. The Rangers’ offense has been a powerhouse this season, averaging the most runs per game behind just the Tampa Bay Rays, and could catch Cortes on a downhill slide here.

Pick: Rangers