Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on Sunday, April 30

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third game of a three-game series on Sunday, April 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers won the first two, and will look for a sweep in the home stand.

Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, and Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA) will pitch for the Dodgers. The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites with a total of 9 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals’ odds are set at +125.

Cardinals-Dodgers picks: Sunday, April 30

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (groin strain), RP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder), RP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain)

Dodgers

Out: SP Michael Grove (groin), SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring), DH J.D. Martinez (back), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (ankle), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jake Woodford vs. Noah Syndergaard

Woodford struggled to start the season, but put together his best performance yet in his latest start against the Giants, allowing just five hits and two runs while recording four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Syndergaard had his worst pitching performance of the season in his latest appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing nine hits and seven runs in just four innings while striking out just two batters. He hasn’t surpassed six innings all season, and has been pulled after four on multiple occasions.

Over/Under pick

Both of these pitchers have high ERAs, and the total of the first game in this series amounted to 10. There are guys ready to swing, and as Woodford and Syndergaard match up, the over looks like a lock.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have taken the first two, but this pitching matchup might offer the Cardinals a real chance to avoid the sweep. Syndergaard does not seem to be on an upward trend in his struggles on the mound, and if the Cards’ offense can give Woodford some run support, I think St. Louis can take this one.

Pick: Cardinals