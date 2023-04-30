Cubs vs. Marlins: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

The Miami Marlins will look for a surprising home sweep of the Chicago Cubs when the two teams square off on Sunday, with an early first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, and will be available to watch on Peacock. Justin Steele (4-0, 1.19 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago, while Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 9.82) goes for Miami.

It’s been a frustrating couple of days for Chicago, with two consecutive one-run losses dropping them to 14-12 and five games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central. The boasts one of the best run differentials in all of baseball, but a previously scorching offense has come back to Earth a bit while a lack of starting pitching depth is starting to rear its head — the Cubs’ spot starter on Saturday, Caleb Kilian, was roughed up for seven runs in just 3.1 innings. Kyle Hendricks and Jameson Taillon can’t get back soon enough.

Miami is the inverse: The Fish have among the worst run differentials, but still sit 14-13 thanks to some solid pitching and a whopping 9-0 record in one-run games. The team’s offense remains anemic outside of hit machine Luis Arraez, and its starting and bullpen ERA are both middling, so they’re going to need a lot more of that kind of luck if they want to keep pace in the rugged NL East.

The Cubs are are currently -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Cubs vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Bryan Hoeing

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Marlins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

