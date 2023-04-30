Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, April 30

Rise and shine baseball fans: It’s a Sunday, which means an early main slate over at DraftKings DFS. With nine games to choose from starting at 1:35 p.m. ET, here are our favorite teams to stack.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 30th

Randy Arozarena ($5,900)

Wander Franco ($5,300)

Brandon Lowe ($4,800)

Josh Lowe ($4,300)

Mike Clevinger has been a disaster this year for Chicago, allowing nine runs over eight innings across his last two starts, so why not stack a Rays lineup that leads the league in OPS against righties — and has put up 29 runs across the first three games of this series? Arozarena and Franco have been among the best players in baseball so far this season, while the Lowes (no relation) are far too cheap for how well they’ve hit right-handed pitching this year.

Willy Adames ($5,500)

William Contreras ($3,700)

Brian Anderson ($3,500)

Mike Brosseau ($2,400)

Angels lefty Jose Suarez has been among the worst starters in baseball this year, with a 10.26 ERA and 2.280 WHIP across his first four outings. Things somehow get even worse against right-handed hitters, who currently boast a .379/.446/.773 slash line against him. It’s a matchup that sets up well for a number of Milwaukee’s righties, all of whom are hitting well of late, have had success against southpaws in their career and won’t force you to break the bank.

Byron Buxton ($5,400)

Joey Gallo ($4,400)

Max Kepler ($3,600)

Trevor Larnach ($3,500)

Royals righty Brady Singer is coming off of his best start of the season, with six innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but prior to that he’d given up 18 runs over his previous 16 frames. He’s given up as much loud contact as any starter in baseball this year, and a number of Twins bats have had success against him in the past — particularly Gallo (1.727 OPS), Larnach (1.218) and Kepler (1.118), all of whom have taken him deep.