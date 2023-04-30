 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 30

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 30th.

By Chris Landers
Drew Rasmussen of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field on April 25, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Inclement weather has thrown this weekend into a bit of chaos, rejiggering starting pitching matchups around the league. As always, we’re here to help you sort through the chaos for your fantasy baseball team with a ranking of every starter on Sunday, April 30th, and our streaming picks.

Logan T. Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen showed out in his first MLB start against the Miami Marlins last weekend, showing off an elevated four-seamer and solid splitter across six innings of one run ball while striking out eight. The Boston Red Sox aren’t the easiest matchup to navigate, especially at Fenway Park, but this is a bit of a patchwork lineup right now and the lefty should be able to navigate through five or six frames.

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Take his ugly last outing against the Red Sox and throw it in the trash; coming back from the foot injury that cost him most of the first three weeks of the season, the righty didn’t have his fastball command at all and got hammered because of it. His slider and curve are still more than good enough to overwhelm weaker lineups — just ask the Washington Nationals, who he spun six shutout innings against — and he gets one of those on Sunday in the Detroit Tigers.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — One of the centerpieces of the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has started to finally make good on his prospect pedigree. His fastball is still an issue, but if he can avoid giving up long balls off his heater — and early signs are encouraging — that will allow him to work off of his plus slider and curveball. After he dominated the Mets over six innings of shutout ball, the Pittsburgh Pirates should be an easier task.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 30.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Drew Rasmussen @ White Sox
2 Justin Steele @ Marlins
3 Nick Lodolo @ Athletics
4 Sonny Gray vs. Royals
5 Charlie Morton @ Mets
6 Chris Bassitt vs. Mariners
Strong plays
7 Nestor Cortes @ Rangers
8 Yu Darvish vs. Giants
9 Logan Allen @ Red Sox
10 Johan Oviedo @ Nationals
11 Chris Sale vs. Guardians
12 Martin Perez vs. Yankees
13 Kyle Bradish @ Tigers
Questionable
14 Brady Singer @ Twins
15 Josiah Gray vs. Pirates
16 Jose Urquidy vs. Phillies
17 Noah Syndergaard vs. Cardinals
18 Alex Cobb @ Padres
19 Spencer Turnbull vs. Orioles
Don't do it
20 Marco Gonzales @ Blue Jays
21 Bailey Falter @ Astros
22 Ryne Nelson @ Rockies
23 Jose Suarez @ Brewers
24 Colin Rea vs. Angels
25 Ken Waldichuk vs. Reds
26 Jose Butto vs. Braves
27 Mike Clevinger vs. Rays
28 Bryan Hoeing vs. Cubs
29 Austin Gomber vs. Diamondbacks
30 Jake Woodford @ Dodgers

