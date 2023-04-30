Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 30

Inclement weather has thrown this weekend into a bit of chaos, rejiggering starting pitching matchups around the league. As always, we’re here to help you sort through the chaos for your fantasy baseball team with a ranking of every starter on Sunday, April 30th, and our streaming picks.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 30th

Pitchers to stream

Logan T. Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen showed out in his first MLB start against the Miami Marlins last weekend, showing off an elevated four-seamer and solid splitter across six innings of one run ball while striking out eight. The Boston Red Sox aren’t the easiest matchup to navigate, especially at Fenway Park, but this is a bit of a patchwork lineup right now and the lefty should be able to navigate through five or six frames.

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Take his ugly last outing against the Red Sox and throw it in the trash; coming back from the foot injury that cost him most of the first three weeks of the season, the righty didn’t have his fastball command at all and got hammered because of it. His slider and curve are still more than good enough to overwhelm weaker lineups — just ask the Washington Nationals, who he spun six shutout innings against — and he gets one of those on Sunday in the Detroit Tigers.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — One of the centerpieces of the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has started to finally make good on his prospect pedigree. His fastball is still an issue, but if he can avoid giving up long balls off his heater — and early signs are encouraging — that will allow him to work off of his plus slider and curveball. After he dominated the Mets over six innings of shutout ball, the Pittsburgh Pirates should be an easier task.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 30.