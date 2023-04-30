MLB injury report for Sunday, April 30

Another day, another slew of MLB stars dealing with injury scares. Aaron Judge has avoided the IL (for now), Jacob deGrom hasn’t, and both a reigning Rookie of the Year and one of this year’s presumptive favorites had to exit their games early — just another day ending in “y” in this 2023 season. Our daily injury report is here to keep you on top of everything you need to know.

MLB injury report: Sunday, April 30th

Aaron Judge (hip), New York Yankees — New York’s offense (and their fans’ sanity) is hanging by a thread as it is, never mind if Judge’s hip strain landed him on the IL for any length of time. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards: Aaron Boone told reporters that the reigning MVP is dealing with a “mild” strain at the top of his hip, and that the team will wait at least through the weekend to see if he continues to improve. If he doesn’t, the injured list is a real possibility, but it sounds like Judge is trending in the right direction.

Jacob deGrom (elbow), Texas Rangers — deGrom, however, was not so lucky. You had to figure, once the two-time Cy Young winner left his start against the Yankees on Friday with an elbow injury, that some time on the IL was a given, and sure enough deGrom was placed on the injured list Saturday afternoon with right elbow inflammation. The team is still gathering information and should be able to offer some sort of timetable early next week.

Julio Rodriguez (back), Seattle Mariners — Rodriguez was forced to leave Seattle’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday with back tightness suffered on a slide into second base:

Here's the play where Julio Rodríguez hurt his lower back this afternoon -- the slide into second base for his sixth stolen base.



"He felt it after that," Scott Servais said. "Like I said, I don't think it's that serious, but we'll see how he feels." pic.twitter.com/vMYWxOtjph — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 29, 2023

It seems minor enough that Rodriguez can let it heal over the next couple of days and avoid the IL, but keep an eye on it.

Corbin Carroll (knee), Arizona Diamondbacks — Arizona was cruising to a win over the Colorado Rockies when suddenly disaster struck:

Corbin Carroll left tonight's game after a scary collision at the wall. pic.twitter.com/gx3f9FZBWX — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 30, 2023

That’s Corbin Carroll, presumptive favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year, slamming his knee directly into the outfield wall. He was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but the team will likely need to run some tests — Carroll should at the very least miss Sunday’s matinee.

Tyler Glasnow (oblique), Tampa Bay Rays — After a live BP session that manager Kevin Cash called “very encouraging,” it sounds like Glasnow could start a rehab assignment as early as this coming week. That stint will likely be a lengthy one given how much time Glasnow has missed, but a mid-May return seems in the cards.

Liam Hendriks (cancer treatment), Chicago White Sox — Is this a sight for sore eyes:

Liam Hendriks hasn't missed a beat after a battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma



Glad to see him back on the mound



(via @whitesox) pic.twitter.com/Xou0evusqb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023

Less than five months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hendriks struck out four batters in his return to game action down at extended spring training. He’ll obviously need some time to build strength back, but he could be back in a couple weeks or so, which is a remarkable thing to say.

Kenley Jansen (back), Boston Red Sox — Jansen took his first blown save of the season on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, but far more concerning is that he was battling back soreness throughout — trainers even came to check on him at one point, but Jansen convinced them he was well enough to continue. He reportedly was having trouble getting dressed in the locker room after the game, and Alex Cora has already ruled him out for the next couple of days. Hopefully it’s just a flare-up that will die down soon without requiring an IL stint, but John Schreiber will likely be the interim closer until then.

Andres Munoz (shoulder), Seattle Mariners — Seattle’s GM told reporters Saturday that Munoz is just about wrapped up with his throwing program and will likely begin a rehab assignment this week. He was originally expected to pitch this weekend, but the team wants to be cautious with its fireballing reliever and his 100+-mph fastball. Paul Sewald has filled in just fine in the ninth, but the seventh and eighth inning options in Munoz’s absence have been pretty dismal.

Andrew Benintendi (elbow), Chicago White Sox — Benintendi was scratched from Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to lingering elbow discomfort after he was hit by a pitch there on Friday. Manager Pedro Grifol said that X-rays came back negative and the outfielder could be back as early as Sunday.

Jameson Taillon (groin)/Brandon Hughes (knee), Chicago Cubs — Taillon threw a bullpen on Saturday reportedly without issue, and the team is optimistic that he could return when immediately eligible on May 2 — he started throwing a day or two after tweaking his groin last week, so he won’t need any sort of rehab outing. Hughes, meanwhile, reaggravated the knee injury that had delayed the start of his 2023 season and was put back on the injured list, a blow to an already-shaky Cubs bullpen. Brad Boxberger is likely the first choice in the ninth for now, but it’s tentative at best.

Miguel Rojas (hamstring), Los Angeles Dodgers — Rojas kicked off his rehab stint with a bang, homering in his first at-bat down at Low-A. Dave Roberts told reporters that the shortstop could be back as soon as Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, although with two IL stints already this year the team will probably try to give him at least a day or two off per week.

Christian Pache (knee), Philadelphia Phillies — Brutal news for Philly, as Pache was diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his knee. He had been earning about a start per week as the short side of a platoon in center with Brandon Marsh and was finally showing some of the promise at the plate that made him a top-100 prospect not too long ago. There’s no timetable for his return yet, although this injury typically costs players six to eight weeks.

Brandon Crawford (calf), San Francisco Giants — Right after hitting the first-ever Major League home run in Mexico City, Crawford was removed from the Giants’ game against the San Diego Padres with calf tightness. The team won’t know more until Crawford’s reevaluated tomorrow, but it seems safe to say that he’ll miss at least a day or two.

Jose Quijada (elbow), Los Angeles Angels — Troubling news for the Halos, as Quijada — the more reliable half of a closer timeshare with Carlos Estevez — was put on the IL with elbow soreness. The team hasn’t released any more information yet, but obviously any elbow injury is pretty ominous. Estevez has been flammable this year but should now be the lone source of saves unless something goes horribly wrong.

Drew Pomeranz (arm), San Diego Padres — The latest in a long line of very tough breaks for the lefty:

Reliever Drew Pomeranz has been shut down after experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm during latest rehab appearance. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 29, 2023

Pomeranz had blossomed into one of the game’s deadliest relievers over 2020 and 2021, but he hasn’t pitched in nearly two years due to a series of injuries.

Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), New York Yankees — Loaisiga underwent another MRI after feeling renewed soreness in his elbow, and while Aaron Boone said that the scan revealed “nothing structurally alarming,” that doesn’t seem like the most ringing endorsement. Loaisiga is still shut down from throwing, and with Clay Holmes struggling of late, Michael King is a recommended add in most fantasy leagues.

Jake Bauers (knee), New York Yankees — We really need to see if there’s something in the water in New York. Less than an inning into his time with the Yankees — who called him up to fill in the outfield while Judge is out — Bauers went ahead and did this:

JAKE BAUERS HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/7O2d1C1HFY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 29, 2023

Awesome catch? Absolutely. Incredibly dangerous? Also absolutely. Bauers had to be pulled from the game, and afterwards he was walking with a noticeable limp and sounding an alarming tone:

Jake Bauers, who walked with a significant limp in the clubhouse afterward, on the injury: "tough to deal with, but at the end of the day everything happens for a reason. Don’t always know what that reason is but just trying to keep my head up and see where we’re at tomorrow.” — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 30, 2023

Kerry Carpenter (shoulder), Detroit Tigers — Carpenter was one of the lone bright spots for the Tigers’ woeful offense early on this season, but that’s been put on pause thanks to a right shoulder sprain. Andy Ibanez was called up in a corresponding move, but this will most likely mean more regular playing time in the outfield for Akil Baddoo and Matt Vierling.

Brooks Raley (elbow), New York Mets — A shaky Mets bullpen got even shakier on Saturday, as Brooks Raley was surprisingly put on the IL with what the team is calling inflammation in his throwing elbow. Adam Ottavino returned from the paternity list, but beyond he and David Robertson the Mets are struggling to find reliable answers right now.