Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 6

A month into the fantasy baseball season, we’re starting to get a sense of who’s a flash in the pan and whose breakout year might swing your league. So without further ado, here are four corner infield targets we’re looking at on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 6 corner infield targets

Josh Naylor, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Roster percentage: 43.3%

You’d be forgiven for having given up on Naylor amid a truly abysmal start this season, but now’s the time to buy back in — the slugger has scalded the ball this week and seems to finally be awakening from hibernation. Injuries short-circuited a breakout year for Naylor in 2022, as he was hitting .274/.328/.507 at the All-Star break. He’s back healthy now, and while he’ll sit against most lefties, his ceiling is 25 homers, a decent average and even a few steals if you’re not paying attention.

Brandon Drury, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 30.5%

Speaking of guys who got off to cold starts and were given up on: Don’t look now, but Drury is scalding the ball, with a string of four straight multi-hit games last week. His triple eligibility is still hugely valuable, and don’t forget that this is the same guy who hit a very legit 28 homers with a .267 average last season. He’ll get playing time every day due to his versatility and hit right behind Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe — a great spot to be in to drive in runs.

Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 21.5%

Not too long ago, Jung was considered one of the purest hitting prospects in the game, and while a shoulder injury wiped out most of his 2022 season, he’s starting to make good on that promise as the every-day third baseman for a solid Rangers club. What’s unique about Jung is that he combines legitimate 30-homer pop with a hit tool that’s kept his average around .280 or higher at every step of his journey to the Majors. Strikeouts will always be a concern, but Jung has cut his K rate and upped his walk rate this season and looks to be hitting his stride with five bombs already.

Pavin Smith, 1B/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Roster percentage: 1.6%

The former seventh overall pick was beginning to look like a draft bust after two straight years with an OPS below league average, but swing changes in the offseason seem to have made a world of difference. Jake McCarthy’s struggles have opened the door to playing time, and Smith has busted that door right off its hinges, with an on-base percentage flirting with .500. He won’t hit for a ton of power, but he’ll play against every righty and could hit .280 or so in the middle of a surprisingly strong D-backs lineup.