Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 6

The middle infield spots have been ravaged by both injuries and stars not living up to their billing. Luckily, though, the waiver wire offers some solutions to your fantasy baseball team’s problems — here are our four targets for this week.

Brandon Drury, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 30.5%

Speaking of guys who got off to cold starts and were given up on: Don’t look now, but Drury is scalding the ball, with a string of four straight multi-hit games last week. His triple eligibility is still hugely valuable, and don’t forget that this is the same guy who hit a very legit 28 homers with a .267 average last season. He’ll get playing time every day due to his versatility and hit right behind Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe — a great spot to be in to drive in runs.

Taylor Walls, 2B/SS/3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 27.2%

Grabbing whoever’s getting playing time for the Rays seems like a perfectly viable fantasy strategy right now, and Walls has the benefit of positional versatility (good for his playing time and your roster flexibility) and a hot bat that’s got his wOBA in the top 10 percent of the league right now. The power will come back to Earth — figure maybe double-digit homers on the season — but the speed and average are real, as are the runs scored.

Javier Baez, SS, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 16.6%

Baez looked like a lost man after signing that big free-agent contract with Detroit last winter, but all of a sudden he’s started to play like his old self again, slashing .375/.444/.438 over the last week. There’s still plenty of swing and miss in his game, but the strikeout rate is down and the walk rate is up, and if he’s making good decisions at the plate the talent and speed are absolutely still there.

Christopher Morel, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 1%

This is admittedly a speculative play, as Morel remains mired in Triple-A due to the Cubs’ roster logjam. He’s putting up video-game numbers right now though, with 10 homers and three steals in his first 21 games, and it’s only a matter of time before Chicago starts to give up on Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini and Nick Madrigal. Morel went 16/10 last year in just 113 games and still has untapped potential if he cuts back on the strikeouts, so you’ll want to get in early in anticipation of him getting the call.