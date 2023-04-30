Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 6

Seemingly no closer’s chair is safe right now between injuries, this offensive environment and general reliever randomness. Even the savviest drafters are going to have to surf the waiver wire a bit for saves, and here are our top four targets for this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 6 relief pitcher targets

Bryan Abreu, RP, Houston Astros

Roster percentage: 13.3%

Abreu has long had the best stuff in Houston’s bullpen, and now he might finally have staked his claim to the closer’s job. Ryan Pressly is looking more mortal than usual, with his strikeout rate way down, and Abreu closed out two games against the Atlanta Braves last weekend. This will likely be a timeshare moving forward, but Abreu’s Ks make him worth a roster spot anyway.

Michael King, RP, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 3.4%

Clay Holmes has not inspired a ton of confidence closing games for New York, with his command touch-and-go and his sinker looking increasingly hittable. King has found his stride after coming back from elbow surgery, and he picked up a 2.1-inning save against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. A couple more performances like that — or a Holmes meltdown or two — and the job could be his, if it’s not already.

Yennier Cano, RP, Baltimore Orioles

Roster percentage: 3.2%

Felix Bautista has the main job in Baltimore, but his command isn’t quite dialed all the way in, while Cano didn’t allow a single baserunner in his first seven appearances. Even if Bautista doesn’t relinquish the job, Cano offers the occasional save with great Ks — just imagine trying to hit this changeup.

Yennier Cano, Disgusting 90mph Changeup...and K Stare pic.twitter.com/u9Y4jtc4b4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2023

Nick Anderson, RP, Atlanta Braves

Roster percentage: 1.1%

A.J. Minter has fully frittered away his shot at the closer’s job over the past week or so, and while Raisel Iglesias is due back at some point in mid-May, there’s no telling how he’ll look after a shoulder injury. Anderson was elite with the Tampa Bay Rays before undergoing Tommy John surgery and has looked very good this season — if Iglesias falters at all, he could find himself with the job.