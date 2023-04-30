Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks Game 1 on Sunday

The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat come into this series after shocking the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, while the Knicks dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to advance.

Bam Adebayo is listed as probable for the Heat with a hamstring injury. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo have been ruled out for the season for Miami. On New York’s end, Quentin Grimes is expected to return from a shoulder injury. Julius Randle is listed as questionable with an ankle issue.

The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.5. New York is -190 on the moneyline while Miami checks in at +160.

Heat vs. Knicks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +4.5

The Knicks have been a strong team at home lately, posting a 10-5 ATS mark in their last 15 home games including the playoffs. Their overall ATS mark at home this year is 20-20-3, so they’ve shown some improvement here. The Heat, though, are a decent road underdog with a 10-12 ATS mark in that category. Jimmy Butler is playing arguably the best basketball of his career, and the Heat are under less pressure than the Knicks. Take them to cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

The Heat are the top scoring team in the playoffs, averaging 124 points per game in five contests. The Knicks are on the opposite end of the spectrum at 99 points per game in five games, but they were able to afford being muted offensively due to Cleveland’s struggles. New York was 11th in points per game during the regular season, so this team does have some juice offensively. With a relatively lower total, it’s safer to play the over here.