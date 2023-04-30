How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 1 on TV and via live stream

The No. 5 seed New York Knicks will host the No. 8 Miami Heat Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their second round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City will take place at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat are coming in with plenty of confidence after shocking the top-seeded Bucks in the opening round. Jimmy Butler is playing his best basketball and could singlehandedly carry this Heat group to another series win. He’d like to get some more help this time around, so Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will have to step up.

The Knicks also have great energy after winning their first playoff series in a decade. Jalen Brunson continues to be a strong presence for New York, and he’s getting help from plenty of role players like R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. Julius Randle is officially listed as questionable after suffering an ankle injury in Game 5, so we’ll see if he can suit up for this contest.