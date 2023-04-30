Grading the Ravens’ 2023 NFL Draft

After finally resolving the Lamar Jackson contract situation, the Baltimore Ravens further bolstered their roster with some key additions in the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta and the front office addressed both the offense and defense with their allocated draft capital over the weekend.

We break down the significance of their new pieces and identify any fantasy-relevant players for the 2023 season.

Ravens 2023 draft picks

Round 1: No. 22 overall: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Round 3: No. 86 — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Round 4: No. 124 — Tavius Robinson, OLB, Ole Miss

Round 5: No. 157 — Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Round 6: No. 199 — Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

Grade: A

Resolving the Jackson contract situation was the most pressing matter in the offseason, so giving their franchise quarterback a premier weapon with their first pick proved to be icing on the cake. Even with a handful of draft capital, Baltimore added depth on both sides of the ball that should have them equipped to contend in 2023.

Did the Ravens fill needs?

In the immediate aftermath of agreeing to a new contract with Lamar Jackson, it was clear that Baltimore should go out and bolster their roster with some additional weapons. We saw that immediately in drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, who should pair nicely across the veteran addition of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens also added some depth to their linebacker unit with Simpson and Robinson, while addressing their 26th-ranked pass defense saw some added depth in defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly.

Fantasy prospects?

Flowers immediately jumps off the page as a potential day-one impact player for both the Ravens and fantasy football managers. With Beckham Jr. attracting attention from opposing defenses, coupled with Jackson’s mobility, Flowers could be a sneaky flex option from the start in Week 1.

Best pick?

Flowers provides the Ravens, and Jackson in particular, with a long-coveted weapon on the outside so it makes sense that he’d be in the conversation for the team’s best pick. Baltimore already boasted the league’s third-best run defense in 2022, but their linebacker unit got a nice boost of depth with the younger additions of Simpson and Robinson to pair alongside the veteran and recently extended, Roquan Smith.