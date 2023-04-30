Grading the Bears’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears were able to trade out of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as they continue to rebuild their roster around quarterback Justin Fields. Here’s a look at how the Bears fared on draft day and how their selections could make an impact next season.

Bears picks

Round 1: No. 10 overall (from Eagles via Saints): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Round 2: No. 53 (from Ravens): Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Round 2: No. 56 (from Jaguars): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Round 3: No. 64 — Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Round 4: No. 115 (from Saints) — Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 4: No. 133 (from Eagles) — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Round 5: No. 148 (from Patriots through Ravens) — Noah Sewell, ILB, Oregon

Round 5: No. 165 (from Eagles through Saints) — Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

Round 7: No. 218 — Travis Bell, DL, Kennesaw State

Round 7: No. 258 — Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford

Grade: A

The Bears have plenty of holes to fill, and they did a smart job addressing several positions which will be important in the near future. Anchoring both lines, especially on the defensive side of the ball, was a priority and this draft shows it. Adding some pieces in the secondary was also important for Chicago.

Did Bears fill needs?

Yes, even if they had plenty of needs. Chicago was able to secure players who can make immediate contributions and become potential long-term fixtures on this roster. If you add in Chicago’s assets from the move down in the first round, this was a strong haul.

Fantasy prospects?

Johnson and Scott could break through, although the former has the best chance to see the field with the departure of David Montgomery. Khalil Herbert looks to be the lead back, but Johnson should have a strong secondary role. Justin Fields is also a running quarterback, so that could be a limiting factor for the rookie.

Best pick?

Fields is the franchise, so securing the offensive line is important. That makes Wright, a monster at tackle, the best pick of the draft for Chicago.