Grading the Browns’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns are building their offense around Deshaun Watson, who will be able to play in this upcoming season after facing a suspension for most of 2022 due to numerous sexual assault allegations.

We break down the Browns’ draft class and assess the potential impact on fantasy football in the coming season.

Browns picks

Round 3: No. 74 — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Round 4: No. 98 — Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Round 4: No. 111 — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Round 4: No. 126 (from Vikings) — Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

Round 5: No. 140 (from Rams) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Round 5: No. 142 — Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Round 6: No. 190 — Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Grade: B-

The Browns were not working with very much after giving up their first and second round picks, but they did a solid job with the guys left on the board. Cedric Tillman may pan out even better than his Tennessee counterpart Jalin Hyatt and will be an exciting target to watch at the next level. They are mostly getting deducted for trading away lots of valuable draft stock in questionable front office decision-making.

Did Browns fill needs?

They needed help at the defensive line and some defensive depth in general, and they found that with a defensive tackle, an edge rusher, and a cornerback. They also beefed up their offensive skill corps with the Tillman addition, and added pass protection.

Fantasy prospects?

Tillman could make an immediate fantasy impact with Watson throwing passes to him. He will be splitting time with Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper, but keep an eye on Tillman’s rookie season, especially if he finds some chemistry with their offensive scheme. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will probably ride the bench for most of the season, barring extenuating circumstances.

Best pick?

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones has a huge upside that has yet to be realized. The tackle’s size (he weighs 375 pounds!) and strength just need some more refining at the next level, but I think Jones turns out to be a huge asset in pass protection for the Browns’ line. Wypler will also help fill out some depth there, and was a steal that late in the draft.