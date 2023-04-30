Grading the Cowboys’ 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has gone through all seven rounds and the Dallas Cowboys have their new rookie class incoming. The Cowboys reached the playoffs at the end of 2022, and will look to continue building on that success into 2023.

We break down the Cowboys’ draft class and assess the potential impact on fantasy football in the coming season.

Cowboys picks

Round 1: No. 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2: No. 58: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 3: No. 90 — DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4: No. 129 — Viliami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State

Round 5: No. 169 — Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

Round 6: No. 178 (from Bears through Dolphins, Chiefs) — Eric Scott Jr, CB, Southern Miss

Round 6: No. 212 — Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Round 7: No. 244 — Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

Grade: B-

The Cowboys filled their needs, but they didn’t do it in the most effective way possible. Taking Mazi Smith as a pass rusher over Bryan Bresee, holding off on selecting a tight end to replace Dalton Schultz until the second round and losing out on some top talent at that position.

Did Cowboys fill needs?

The Cowboys filled the need for a nose tackle to aid their defensive line in stopping the run, something they struggled with last season. Schoonmaker will replace Schultz, and they filled out their defense with some depth with Overshown and Fehoko. Vaughn could turn out to be a steal, depending on how they use him.

Fantasy prospects?

Schoonmaker was not one of the top three tight ends in his class, yet he will almost certainly start right away due to lack of depth at that position. Dak Prescott liked Schultz as a target, so Schoonmaker could get off to a strong fantasy start this year. I wouldn’t expect Brooks or Vaughn to get much action as rookies, but keep an eye on them this season.

Best pick?

Choosing Smith over Bresee or a tight end in the first round was something of a head-scratcher, so I can’t give their first pick the honor of being the best pick. Scott and Vaughn could both turn out to be steals in this draft, but we will have to wait and see how these picks pan out.