Grading the Broncos’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos made the most of their limited capital heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, as they added potential immediate impact players on both sides of the ball with the goal of contending for a postseason spot.

We break down the Broncos’ draft haul and analyze the potential impact on the upcoming fantasy football season.

Broncos picks

Round 2: No. 63 — Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Round 3: No. 67 — Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Round 3: No. 83 — Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Round 6: No. 183 — JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Round 7: No. 257 — Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

Grade: C+

Denver was limited in what they could do given the lack of draft capital following the trade for Rusell Wilson, but they did manage to draft a versatile talent on defense while adding a receiver with some intriguing upside for the future.

Did Broncos fill needs?

Denver entered the draft with opportunities at edge, center, and overall defensive depth. The Sanders addition strengthens an already formidable Broncos defense, and his ability to drop in coverage and operate as a pass-rusher means that Vance Joseph will likely deploy him all over the field. Mims is an explosive receiver and has a decent shot at playing meaningful snaps alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The trade for Adam Trautman gives them experienced depth at tight end, but the reality is that their lack of draft capital (due to the Russell Wilson trade) meant only a handful of opportunities to add roster depth here. Depth in the secondary still remains an issue, especially if an injury to Patrick Surtain II throws a wrench into their backend unit.

Fantasy prospects?

Mims presents some intriguing upside given that he should see some meaningful snaps in year one. The x-factor surrounding his potential is the status of Jeudy and Sutton, who have been swarmed in trade rumors all offseason. Mims is surely worth a look and a potential roster add at the start of the season, and an increase in playing time should make him a nice flex addition by the end of the season.

Best pick?

There was clear potential to add depth at the second level of the defense, so I really like adding Sanders out of Oklahoma. He garnered 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades over at PFF and his versatility means that he’ll be able to play in a variety of formations, both in coverage and in rushing the passer.