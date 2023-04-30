Grading the Lions’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions very nearly made the playoffs a season ago with a 9-8 record and a second-place finish in the NFC North. They have a great chance to repeat this outcome and should remain competitive in the division. The Lions went into the draft largely needing defensive help and depth. Here’s a look at Detroit’s selections and how they could make an impact for the team in 2023.

Lions picks

Round 1: No. 12 (from Cardinals via Texans) — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Round 1: No. 18 — Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Round 2: No. 34 (from Cardinals) — Sam Laporta, TE, Iowa

Round 2: No. 45 (from Packers) — Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Round 3: No. 68 — Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Round 3: No. 96 (from Cardinals) — Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Round 5: No. 152 — Colby Sorsdal, OT, William and Mary

Round 7: No. 219 (from Eagles) — Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

Grade: A-

Did Lions fill needs?

Largely, yes. The first round was a head-scratcher, and the Lions were considered Day 1 losers after drafting Gibbs and Campbell. The team turned things around on Day 2 by selecting LaPorta, Branch, Hooker and Martin. Day 3, they traded away D’Andre Swift, suddenly making the Gibbs pick make a lot more sense. Detroit ended the draft adding offensive line and wide receiver depth.

Fantasy prospects?

Gibbs is going to only have to beat out David Montgomery since Swift was traded. It is still tough to see how they are going to utilize the running back tandem. If Gibbs can become the bell cow back, he has a ton of fantasy value. If he and Monty split the backfield pretty evenly, it would severely cap each of their fantasy football upside.

LaPorta could end up having a ton of fantasy value if he and Jared Goff get on the same page early, and he is the starting tight end. Hooker will be a sought-after pick in dynasty drafts.

Best pick?

Gibbs, Hooker or LaPorta. Gibbs is still arguably a reach, but when you see how pumped they were when they drafted him, Detroit definitely has plans to get him involved. Hooker could be the best pick if he can sit behind Jared Goff and develop to take over the reins next season. LaPorta is an intriguing pick because if he can develop into the next TJ Hockenson and see the same usage, he could be the steal of the draft for Detroit.