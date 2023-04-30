Grading the Packers’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to retool the roster around new quarterback Jordan Love, beginning a new era for the team. Here’s a look at how the Packers addresses the holes in their roster through the draft and how their picks grade out.

Packers picks

Round 1: No. 13 (from Jets): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Round 2: No. 42 (from Browns through Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Round 2: No. 50 (from Buccaneers): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Round 3: No. 78 — Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Round 4: No. 116 — Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

Round 5: No. 149 — Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Round 5: No. 159 (from Jaguars through Falcons, Lions) — Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

Round 6: No. 179 (from Texans through Buccaneers) — Karl Brooks, DE, Bowling Green

Round 6: No. 207 (from 49ers through Texans, Jets) — Anders Carlson, PK, Auburn

Round 7: No. 232 — Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

Round 7: No. 235 (from Lions through Rams) — Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

Round 7: No. 242 (from Jaguars) — Anthony Johnson Jr., DB, Iowa State

Round 7: No. 256 — Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

Grade: A-

Adding 13 players through the draft gives Green Bay an opportunity to significantly turn over the roster. Of course, a portion of these players will not make the final roster. The Packers got talent, and addresses some positions of need. They also got value late in the draft.

Did Packers fill needs?

It’s hard to say the Packers went with a need at every spot. They took three players on the defensive line, including using their first-round pick there. They did add two tight ends which was a big need. Reed fills a semi-need at receiver, and Valentine is potentially tremendous value in the seventh round. The Packers are going to be fluid at a lot of positions, and used this draft to create more competition for final roster spots.

Fantasy prospects?

The tight end spot is one to watch. Both Musgrave and Kraft are set to have big roles. With the former coming off a knee injury. Kraft could be the better fantasy option. Reed is also a potential fantasy target, but his value hinges largely on Love’s play.

Best pick?

In terms of pure production, Van Ness might have the biggest immediate impact. Musgrave and Kraft could be good options depending on how the offense operates and who wins that position battle. The best value pick might be Valentine, who has room to develop behind Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes before seeing the field.