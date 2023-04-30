How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers in Game 7 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s Game 7 matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

The series is tied 3-3, and the Panthers have taken the last two games to tie the series up. Game 6 turned into a thriller of a shootout that the Panthers were able to power through at the end in a four-goal third period to send this improbable series to a winner-take-all game. The Bruins had the best regular-season record in NHL history, and these wild card Panthers are taking them all the way down to the line.

The game will air on TNT on Sunday. The Bruins are 1.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 6.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.