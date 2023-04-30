How to watch Avalanche vs. Kraken in Game 7 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Sunday’s Game 7 matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Kraken have picked up two important wins on the road in this series, but none would be bigger than this Game 7, series-clinching win. Seattle had a chance to ice the series at home but lost 4-1. Despite not having the home advantage, the Kraken are 2-1 in Colorado so far this series.

The Avalanche had their backs against the wall and came up with a series-extending win on the road. They gave up a goal with about four minutes left in the first period, but then the defense held strong. Goals from Mikko Rantanen, Erik Johnson and Artturi Lehkonen helped put them up 3-1 heading into the third period. An empty net strike from Lehkonen with 12 seconds left in the game confirmed this series was heading to Game 7.

The Avs enter as -210 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kraken are +180 underdogs. The goal total is set at six. The first six games in this series have seen four, five, 10, five, five and five goals scored, respectively.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Avalanche live stream

Date: Sunday, April 30

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHLmatchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.