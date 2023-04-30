Grading the Texans’ 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are in the middle of a rebuild and hope that they can start improving on their 3-13-1 record from a year ago. They went into the draft needing a little bit of everything, so, really, it would have been hard to truly screw it up. With that in mind, here is a breakdown of Houston’s selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans picks

Round 1: No. 2: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Round 1: No. 3 (from Cardinals): Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 62 (from Eagles): Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

Round 3: No. 69 — Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Round 4: No. 109 (from Raiders) — Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

Round 5: No. 167 (from Rams) — Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama

Round 6: No. 201 (from Vikings) — Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 205 (from Bills) — Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Grade: A+

Did Texans fill needs?

They sure did. Whether it was a smokescreen or not, they held strong and picked up Stroud second overall. They then pulled off the first shock of the draft by trading back up to get Anderson. They very well could have left the draft with the top offensive and defensive players.

After the big two, it is a lot of offensive depth and some key additions to defense. Their steal of the draft could be Henry To’oTo’o in the fifth. Despite their struggles, the Texans are known for developing solid inside linebackers. If he can step up and develop, he could be a staple of their defense for years to come.

Fantasy prospects?

CJ Stroud will obviously be a popular pick in dynasty leagues, but rookie quarterbacks don’t tend to carry much weight in fantasy football in their first year. Xavier Hutchinson or Tank Dell could be someone to add later in the season if they all of a sudden find a high target share, but for now, there isn’t much fantasy value to be had on the Texans.

Best pick?

Stroud and Anderson. If these guys live up to the hype they garnered in college and the pre-draft process, nobody else should come close to the team’s best pick. A close third choice would be To’oTo’o if he can develop throughout the season.